Jun 1, 2025 at 10:10 AM ET

A new month means a new wave of fresh titles coming to Paramount+ in June 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is the Godfather trilogy coming on Sunday, June 1. Of course, The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are both going to be available. Plus, the revised edition of the third movie, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, will be available to stream as well.

There will be some recent hit movies like BlacKkKlansman and Call Me by Your Name coming to Paramount+ as well. The latter was the film in which Timothée Chalamet gave his first Oscar-nominated performance. Additionally, the first four Indiana Jones movies will be coming.

All the new titles coming to Paramount+ in June 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in June 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, and “**” indicates titles Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live-stream on CBS.

Sunday, June 1

3:10 to Yuma*

12 Years a Slave

Bad News Bears

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

But I'm a Cheerleader

Call Me by Your Name

Carol

Carriers

Center Stage

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Cloverfield

Crawlspace

Daddy Day Camp

Dance Flick

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy

Eagle Eye

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

EuroTrip

Everybody's Fine

Extract

First Blood

Heatwave

How She Move

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

In & Out

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jawbreaker

Kinky Boots

Law of Desire

Layer Cake

Light of My Life

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Masterminds

Military Wives*

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Country for Old Men

Orange County

Overdrive

Pretty In Pink

Pulp Fiction

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED*

Reservoir Dogs

Risky Business

Road Trip

Run & Gun

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

School Ties

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

She's All That

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Stand By Me

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

The Autopsy of Jane Doe*

The Crossing Guard

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The Gambler

The General's Daughter

The Girl Next Door

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Hunt for Red October

The Ides of March

The Kings of Summer

The Last Samurai

The Lovely Bones

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nice Guys

The Other Women*

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Running Man

The Shootist

The Space Between Us*

The Untouchables

Tigerland

Tommy Boy

Tootsie

Total Recall

True Grit

Whiplash

Without a Paddle

xXx

Zola

Wednesday, June 4

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 14)

Thursday, June 5

Lions for Lambs*

Sunday, June 8

The 78th Annual Tony Awards**

Wednesday, June 11

The Really Loud House (Season 2)

Sunday, June 15

In Bloom: Everybody's Fight

Monday, June 16

Love Me*

Friday, June 20

Noah's Arc: The Movie*

Sunday, June 22

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (on-demand)

Wednesday, June 25

The Patrick Star Show (Season 3)

Ice Airport Alaska (Season 5)

The Last Cowboy (Season 5)

