A new month means a new wave of fresh titles coming to Paramount+ in June 2025
The first highlight is the Godfather trilogy coming on Sunday, June 1. Of course, The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are both going to be available. Plus, the revised edition of the third movie, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, will be available to stream as well.
There will be some recent hit movies like BlacKkKlansman and Call Me by Your Name coming to Paramount+ as well. The latter was the film in which Timothée Chalamet gave his first Oscar-nominated performance. Additionally, the first four Indiana Jones movies will be coming.
All the new titles coming to Paramount+ in June 2025
Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in June 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, and “**” indicates titles Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live-stream on CBS.
Sunday, June 1
- 3:10 to Yuma*
- 12 Years a Slave
- Bad News Bears
- BlacKkKlansman
- Boogie Nights
- But I'm a Cheerleader
- Call Me by Your Name
- Carol
- Carriers
- Center Stage
- Changing Lanes
- Chasing Amy
- Cloverfield
- Crawlspace
- Daddy Day Camp
- Dance Flick
- Dog Day Afternoon
- Double Jeopardy
- Eagle Eye
- Elf
- Enemy at the Gates
- EuroTrip
- Everybody's Fine
- Extract
- First Blood
- Heatwave
- How She Move
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Imagine That
- In & Out
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Jawbreaker
- Kinky Boots
- Law of Desire
- Layer Cake
- Light of My Life
- Like a Boss
- Marathon Man
- Masterminds
- Military Wives*
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- No Country for Old Men
- Orange County
- Overdrive
- Pretty In Pink
- Pulp Fiction
- Racing with the Moon
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- RED*
- Reservoir Dogs
- Risky Business
- Road Trip
- Run & Gun
- Saturday Night Fever
- Save the Last Dance
- School Ties
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- She's All That
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Stand By Me
- Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe*
- The Crossing Guard
- The Dictator
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Gambler
- The General's Daughter
- The Girl Next Door
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Ides of March
- The Kings of Summer
- The Last Samurai
- The Lovely Bones
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Nice Guys
- The Other Women*
- The People vs. Larry Flynt
- The Running Man
- The Shootist
- The Space Between Us*
- The Untouchables
- Tigerland
- Tommy Boy
- Tootsie
- Total Recall
- True Grit
- Whiplash
- Without a Paddle
- xXx
- Zola
Wednesday, June 4
- SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 14)
Thursday, June 5
- Lions for Lambs*
Sunday, June 8
- The 78th Annual Tony Awards**
Wednesday, June 11
- The Really Loud House (Season 2)
Sunday, June 15
- In Bloom: Everybody's Fight
Monday, June 16
- Love Me*
Friday, June 20
- Noah's Arc: The Movie*
Sunday, June 22
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (on-demand)
Wednesday, June 25
- The Patrick Star Show (Season 3)
- Ice Airport Alaska (Season 5)
- The Last Cowboy (Season 5)
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in May 2025