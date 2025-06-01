June is already here, and Hulu has new titles coming to the streaming service this month (Sign up for a free trial!).

When is The Bear Season 4 coming to Hulu?

The biggest highlight coming to Hulu in June 2024 is The Bear Season 4. All 10 episodes of the fourth season will be available to stream on Sunday, June 25.

Of course, Jeremy Allen White once again returns as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. He is an award-winning chef who inherits his brother's sandwich shop in Chicago, Illinois.

Other series mainstays, such as Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas, will also return in the fourth season. Expect A-list guest stars as well.

Unlike other streaming shows, The Bear always releases the full season in one day. So, that means fans can binge through all 10 episodes in one night if they would like.

All of the movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in June 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in June 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Sunday, June 1

  • Adam
  • Alien
  • Alien 3
  • Alien Resurrection
  • Alien vs. Predator
  • Alien: Covenant
  • Aliens
  • Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild
  • Before Midnight
  • Betsy's Wedding
  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • Big Eden
  • Big Fish
  • The Big Hit
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
  • Blue Jasmine
  • Boy Meets Girl
  • Breakin' All the Rules
  • The Bronze
  • Bubble Boy
  • Bugsy
  • Cedar Rapids
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
  • Cold Pursuit
  • Cyrus
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Death on the Nile
  • Deja Vu
  • Delivery Man
  • Dude, Where's My Car?
  • Edge of Tomorrow
  • Elena Undone
  • Freddy Got Fingered
  • The Girl Next Door
  • Grown Ups
  • Grown Ups 2
  • Happy Gilmore
  • The Heat
  • Hitchcock
  • Hurricane Bianca
  • Idiocracy
  • Independence Day
  • The Joy Luck Club
  • Just Go With It
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Let's Be Cops
  • Loving Annabelle
  • Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
  • Mamma Mia!
  • The Mask
  • Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
  • Mirrors
  • The Namesake
  • A Perfect Ending
  • Pineapple Express
  • Predator
  • The Predator
  • Predator 2
  • Predators
  • Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
  • Prometheus
  • Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
  • Sordid Lives
  • 28 Weeks Later
  • The War of the Roses
  • We're the Millers
  • Working Girl
  • You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Tuesday, June 3

  • I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)
  • Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid (Season 1dubbed and subbed)
  • The Quiz With Balls (Season 2 premiere)
  • So I’m a Spider, So What? (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)
  • Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)
  • Yuri on Ice (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)
  • Presence (2025)

Wednesday, June 4

  • The Great House Revival (Season 5)

Thursday, June 5

  • National Anthem

Friday, June 6

  • Not Her First Rodeo (Season 1)
  • Predator: Killer of Killers
  • Borat
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
  • Hot Shots!
  • Hot Shots! Part Deux
  • Shallow Hal
  • The Ringer

Saturday, June 7

  • Gypsy's Revenge (Season 1)
  • I (Almost) Got Away With It (Season 3)
  • Kids Baking Championship (Season 12)
  • Murder in the Heartland (Season 1)
  • Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Season 1)
  • Sister Wives (Season 12)

Sunday, June 8

  • Scream (2022)

Monday, June 9

  • Beyblade: X (Season 1B)

Tuesday, June 10

  • Call Her Alex
  • And Then We Danced
  • Clifford the Big Red Dog

Wednesday, June 11

  • The Snake (Series premiere)
  • Gran Turismo

Thursday, June 12

  • The 1% Club (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, June 13

  • Atsuko Okatsuka: Father
  • Absolution
Saturday, June 14

  • 90 Day Fiance (Season 5)
  • 90 Day Fiance UK (Season 2)
  • Guy’s Grocery Games (Seasons 32-33)
  • I’d Kill for You (Season 3)
  • Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang

Monday, June 16

  • My Happy Ending  (Season 1; subbed)
  • Black Christmas

Tuesday, June 17

  • Sally

Thursday, June 19

  • The Quiet Ones

Friday, June 20

  • The Bravest Knight (Season 2B)
  • Out Come the Wolves

Monday, June 23

  • Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything
  • Helck (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)
  • My Instant Death Ability Is Overpowered (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)
  • My Isekai Life (Season 1; dubbed)

Tuesday, June 24

  • Survive

Wednesday, June 24

  • The Bear (Season 4)

Friday, June 27

  • F*ck Marry Kill

Monday, June 29

  • The Bachelor (Seasons 27-28)

Tuesday, June 30

  • Boonie Bears: Time Twist
  • Texas True Crime (Season 5)
  • The Actor

