Jun 1, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET

When is The Bear Season 4 coming to Hulu?

The biggest highlight coming to Hulu in June 2024 is The Bear Season 4. All 10 episodes of the fourth season will be available to stream on Sunday, June 25.

Of course, Jeremy Allen White once again returns as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. He is an award-winning chef who inherits his brother's sandwich shop in Chicago, Illinois.

Other series mainstays, such as Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas, will also return in the fourth season. Expect A-list guest stars as well.

Unlike other streaming shows, The Bear always releases the full season in one day. So, that means fans can binge through all 10 episodes in one night if they would like.

All of the movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in June 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in June 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Sunday, June 1

Adam

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy's Wedding

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin' All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where's My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let's Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator

The Predator

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We're the Millers

Working Girl

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Tuesday, June 3

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid (Season 1dubbed and subbed)

The Quiz With Balls (Season 2 premiere)

So I’m a Spider, So What? (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)

Yuri on Ice (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)

Presence (2025)

Wednesday, June 4

The Great House Revival (Season 5)

Thursday, June 5

National Anthem

Friday, June 6

Not Her First Rodeo (Season 1)

Predator: Killer of Killers

Borat

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Shallow Hal

The Ringer

Saturday, June 7

Gypsy's Revenge (Season 1)

I (Almost) Got Away With It (Season 3)

Kids Baking Championship (Season 12)

Murder in the Heartland (Season 1)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Season 1)

Sister Wives (Season 12)

Sunday, June 8

Scream (2022)

Monday, June 9

Beyblade: X (Season 1B)

Tuesday, June 10

Call Her Alex

And Then We Danced

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Wednesday, June 11

The Snake (Series premiere)

Gran Turismo

Thursday, June 12

The 1% Club (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, June 13

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father

Absolution

Saturday, June 14

90 Day Fiance (Season 5)

90 Day Fiance UK (Season 2)

Guy’s Grocery Games (Seasons 32-33)

I’d Kill for You (Season 3)

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang

Monday, June 16

My Happy Ending (Season 1; subbed)

Black Christmas

Tuesday, June 17

Sally

Thursday, June 19

The Quiet Ones

Friday, June 20

The Bravest Knight (Season 2B)

Out Come the Wolves

Monday, June 23

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything

Helck (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)

My Instant Death Ability Is Overpowered (Season 1; dubbed and subbed)

My Isekai Life (Season 1; dubbed)

Tuesday, June 24

Survive

Wednesday, June 24

The Bear (Season 4)

Friday, June 27

F*ck Marry Kill

Monday, June 29

The Bachelor (Seasons 27-28)

Tuesday, June 30

Boonie Bears: Time Twist

Texas True Crime (Season 5)

The Actor

