May 31, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET

June is here, and Disney+ is bringing new titles to the streaming service.

Among the highlights is the long-awaited return of Phineas and Ferb. The new season will premiere 10 episodes on June 6. Phineas and Ferb has not been on the air in nearly a decade, so fans should be excited about the new episodes.

Additionally, Marvel has a new series coming as well. Ironheart will premiere on June 24. It follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

When is Phineas and Ferb returning?

Phineas and Ferb returns on Friday, June 6. It marks the first new episodes of the series since the fourth season concluded on June 12, 2015.

The revival will continue following the title characters, voiced by Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr.). Their older sister, Candace (Ashley Tisdale), continues to try to bust them while they go on their summer adventures.

Additionally, Caroline Rhea, Alyson Stoner, and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will also return to voice their roles from the series — they voice Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, and Major Monogram, respectively.

What is Ironheart about?

The upcoming Ironheart series follows Riri Williams as she returns to Chicago, Illinois, after the events of Wakanda Forever. Chinaka Hodge created the series, and she was also the head writer.

Three episodes will premiere on June 24. That is half of the miniseries, and the other episodes will subsequently premiere on the streaming service.

Ironheart marks the end of Phase Five of the MCU. It is the final project in the phase, and Thunderbolts* was the last movie released in Phase Five.

Anthony Ramos will also make his Marvel debut in Ironheart. He plays Parker Robbins/the Hood. Lyric Ross and Alden Ehrenreich also star in the series.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the two Black Panther movies, returns as an executive producer of Ironheart. Sam Bailey directed the first three episodes, and Angela Barnes directed the last three.

All of the titles coming to Disney+ in June 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ in June 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, June 4

Pupstruction (Season 2, six episodes)

Friday, June 6

Phineas and Ferb (10-episode Season 5 premiere)

Sunday, June 8

Ocean with David Attenborough

Tuesday, June 17

SALLY

Friday, June 20

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical

Tuesday, June 24