After news hit that Taylor Swift bought back her masters, her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce celebrated the singer's latest music accomplishment.

He and his brother, Jason Kelce, had Shaquille O'Neal on their New Heights podcast. Shaq began blaring Swift's “I Knew You Were Trouble,” his song of choice, before Kelce chimed in to praise his girlfriend.

“Shout out to Tay Tay,” Kelce said. “Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back, so it's finally hers too.”

We knew @SHAQ could jam, but not like that 😅 TOMORROW. THE SHAQ EPISODE. pic.twitter.com/0Rtq4OfZ3D — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Why did Taylor Swift buy her music back?

On May 30, 2025, Swift announced that she bought her masters back for over $300 million. That staggering amount paid gave her the rights to her masters back.

So, that means she doesn't necessarily have to re-record Reputation and her self-titled debut album. Swift initially started the (Taylor's Version) series due to her dispute with her former record label, Big Machine Records.

Now, she owns all of her music. It remains unclear what her next steps will be. Will she re-record Reputation or her debut album, or will she release something new?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Kelce and Swift are one of the most high-profile couples in the world. They began dating in 2023 and have been going steady since.

Speculation began after Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against he Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season. They left the game together, and the rest is history.

They have supported each other's ventures since their relationship began. Swift attended 13 Chiefs games in 2023, including their Super Bowl 58 win over the San Fransisco 49ers. She was also present for several games in 2024, and she supported Kelce during his rough Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce has also been a big support of Swift's ventures. He went to a lot of Eras Tour shows while Swift was on the road. He was a mainstay of her European leg that took place during the summer of 2024.

Additionally, he went on stage with Swift during her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England. Kelce joined her as a background dancer while she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”