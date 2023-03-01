IO Interactive reveals its plans for Project Fantasy, a brand-new IP that involves an online fantasy RPG.

The game developers behind the World Of Assassination announced on their website their next plans. After releasing World of Assassination, the game development studio is now looking to embark on a new adventure. They described their new project as “a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG”. The team said that the game and world will be “built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come.” They are most likely going to be making a game that will have years of support, much like the World of Assassination.

The blog post also described the team’s reasoning for embarking on this adventure. They mentioned “Fighting Fantasy” books, tabletop adventures, and more. What’s even more interesting is that IO Interactive is opening its doors to more people who can help out with Project Fantasy. This includes Senior Combat Designers, Lead Animators, Senior Game Producers, and more. Interested applicants can head on over to their website for the project to see the available positions. If you think you have what it takes, then do try and apply.

That’s all the information we have about IO Interactive’s upcoming online fantasy RPG Project Fantasy. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.