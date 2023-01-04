By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Hitman 3 will become Hitman: World of Assassination, according to the game’s developer and publisher IO Interactive.

Time for New Year's cleanup ✨ HITMAN 3 is becoming HITMAN: World of Assassination and will include content from HITMAN 1 & 2. Learn more: https://t.co/U50wycAgBj#WorldOfAssassinationpic.twitter.com/wlQWW7JUht — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 3, 2023

In an announcement on their Twitter account, as well as a blog post on their official website, IO Interactive is rebranding Hitman 3. On their website, they mentioned that on January 26, 2023, Hitman 3 will become “Hitman World of Assassination.” This isn’t just a simple name change as well. They explained that once World of Assassination launches, it will also include access to Hitman 1 and Hitman 2. This is through the game’s existing Access Pass system. Players who already own Hitman 3 no longer have to buy the game, as they will receive a free upgrade on all platforms. IO Interactive has this to say about the big change:

We’re drastically simplifying the purchase experience for new players. HITMAN World of Assassination will be the single available option to start playing.

Basically, they want to streamline the player experience for the World of Assassination trilogy. Players will no longer get confused about which game edition to buy, exactly which content they own, and more. Owning the rebranded game makes it so that all players have the same base content ownership.

As for how you can purchase the game, there will be two options, which IO Interactive says will streamline the many offerings.

Hitman – World of Assassination (~$70 or local equivalent) Hitman 3 Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass Hitman 2 Standard Access Pass

Hitman – World of Assassination Deluxe Pack (~$30 or local equivalent) Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass



Basically, you buy the first product to own the game, which as mentioned above gives you access to content from Hitman 1 and 2. You can then buy the Deluxe Pack to get all other expansions for Hitman 2 and 3. They also mentioned that if you already own some of the expansions in the Deluxe Pack, you won’t have to pay full price. Players who already own one or two of the expansions don’t need to pay the full price. Instead, they only have to pay for what they’re missing. On steam, they can buy this like you would normal DLCs, while on other platforms players can buy it from the in-game store.

They also said that Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 will no longer be available for purchase on all platforms. Players who own the game can still access it as normal, but those who don’t have the game will have to buy Hitman World of Assassination instead.

That’s all the information we have about Hitman 3’s rebrand into World of Assassination. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.