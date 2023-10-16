Caitlin Clark and Iowa basketball made women's hoops history against DePaul this weekend.

Iowa basketball beat DePaul 94-72 before 55,646 fans at Kinnick Stadium on Sunday. It was the highest-grossing women's basketball game of all-time, per Big Ten Network and Bleacher Report. The “Crossover at Kinnick” easily topped the 29,619 fans who witnessed the Connecticut vs. Oklahoma national title game in San Antonio, TX 21 years ago.

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes played in front of 55,646 fans at Iowa's football stadium 🤯 Most EVER for a women's basketball game (via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/igEG59KMKh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2023

Although the game was just an exhibition match, a record crowd turned up at Iowa's football stadium on Sunday. Who would've thought a football-type of attendance would watch Caitlin Clark and Iowa basketball strut their wares? It just goes how far women's basketball has gone in the past few years. Not only that, but Caitlin Clark was also the reason why many people showed up for the game. She's arguably the biggest star win women's college basketball. Just ask ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who considers Clark the Stephen Curry of her sport.

Caitlin Clark's triple-double lifted Iowa basketball to victory

Caitlin Clark didn't disappoint on Sunday. She recorded a triple-double in the rout of DePaul: 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Clark has proven she isn't a one-dimensional scorer over the years.

“Fifty-five thousand? That's pretty incredible. It's hard to kind of imagine yourself playing basketball in front of 55,000,” Clark told The Associated Press after the game.

Clark uncharacteristically shot an air ball from the free-throw line in the second half. She said the outdoor wind played a factor in that miss. She also promised herself she will never let that happen again.

Women's college sports have gained serious traction recently. Nebraska volleyball drew an insane 92,003 to Memorial Stadium in late August. The highest-grossing women's sporting event ever drew serious praise from Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule.

For now, Caitlin Clark and Iowa basketball are off to a rip-roaring start in the 2023 NCAA women's college basketball season.