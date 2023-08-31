Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule is going all out for their women's volleyball team. They will go against Omaha volleyball at Memorial Stadium with 90,000 fans in attendance on Wednesday.

The turnout is the highest ever for a volleyball match. It could possibly be the highest attendance for a women's sporting event in history, per The Spun's Kameron Duncan.

Apparently, Matt Rhule knows the repercussions of the highly-anticipated match. He addressed Nebraska women's volleyball via their football team's official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Just want to wish our Husker women all the success on this triumphant, historic occasion,” Rhule said.

“Good luck to you guys. We'll be in Minnesota watching and cheering for you, and the Rhule girls will be here, and you'll continue to make us all proud,” Rhule concluded.

Matt Rhule and Nebraska football are in Minnesota preparing for their opening game on the road on Thursday. The game will be Rhule's first as Nebraska football head coach. Rhule expressed confidence his troops will play hard and physical in their opener.

“I'm confident that we're going to play hard, I'm confident that we're going to be a physical team. I'm confident that if things don't get well early, that we're not going to panic,” Rhule quipped.

Rhule is also looking forward to Nebraska football's home opener against Northern Illinois on September 16. He said he has never coached in that kind of rabid environment in his career, so he's excited.

Matt Rhule's most recent head coaching stint in the college ranks was with Baylor football from 2017 to 2019. He coached the NFL's Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2022. Nebraska football has experienced some lean years recently. Hopefully, Rhule can help turn things around in the next few years.