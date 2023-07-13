The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark continued off the court during the 2023 ESPYs. Iowa basketball fans were quick to shade on the LSU basketball national champion. This is after she won the Best Breakthrough Athlete Award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Angel Reese had long been entrenched in the bad blood between her and the Iowa basketball star. More than her scoring and rebounds against Caitlin Clark's team, she also adds dramatics to the game which makes it more intense. Notably, Reese shaded the Iowa basketball player with her now iconic ‘You Can't See Me' hand gesture in their March Madness game. She also did the same, albeit, in a more inspirational manner in the 2023 ESPYs.

Their rivalry had now extended off the court and into award ceremonies. Iowa basketball stans were not too happy about the LSU women's basketball star winning over their favorite player. They took their frustrations to Twitter and quickly questioned Reese's award.

“How Caitlin Clark doesn’t win is crazy. Ain’t nobody tuning in to watch women’s ball bc of Angel Reese,” part of the Iowa basketball faithful wrote.

How Caitlin Clark doesn’t win that is crazy. Ain’t nobody tuning in to watch women’s ball bc of Angel Reese😭 — Blane (@blane_24t) July 13, 2023

Another pointed out how ESPN lost credibility as an award-giving body after it was handed out to the national champion from LSU.

“I’m done with ESPN forever. Caitlin Clark is 100 times the player Angel Reese could ever hope to be. Disgusting,” they exclaimed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I’m done with ESPN forever. Caitlin Clark is 100 times the player Angel Reese could ever hope to be. Disgusting. — Iowa-Cub (@Iowa_Cub) July 13, 2023

One fan was straight to the point and immediately tweeted out her response.

Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese any day — Madie Elise (@MadieD15) July 13, 2023

“Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese any day,” they declared.