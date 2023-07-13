Patrick Mahomes just can't stop winning on and off the field, with the Super Bowl champion's latest conquest coming as the ESPY for Best Male Athlete.

Mahomes was named for the award after completing a record feat accomplished by no other NFL player ever. He was the first and only to win NFL season MVP, Super Bowl MVP, while leading the league in both passing yards and touchdowns thrown, all in the same season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Patrick Mahomes wins the ESPY for Best Athlete in Men's Sports. Last season he became the only player in NFL history to win NFL MVP, SB MVP and lead the league in both passing yards and touchdowns in the same season. pic.twitter.com/69wmF0jfHu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 13, 2023

Mahomes beat out legendary athletes Nikola Jokic, Aaron Judge, and Lionel Messi for the award, all who turned in incredible seasons.

Jokic just won the NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets and was named Finals MVP, defeating the Miami Heat and culminating an 8 year journey

Aaron Judge broke the American League home run record last fall, mashing 62 dingers in what became a nationwide spectacle as he chased greatness.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to its first Wold Cup since 1986, finally completing the job after years of close calls. Messi is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, and finally conquered his greatest challenge. He then made the shocking move to transfer to Inter Miami in the MLS, where he will make his first appearance later this summer.

Mahomes' accomplishments were too much for the other three, and he took home the ESPY as he looks to retool his Chiefs roster and do it all again. The Chiefs are currently in the hunt for free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who would be a great addition to the QB's arsenal that is always in need of new weapons.