The Iowa football team beat rival Wisconsin by a score of 15-6 this past weekend, in a game that saw the Coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes compile just 237 yards to 324 for their opponents, led by Badgers coach Luke Fickell.

The Hawkeyes' big win didn't come without criticism, however, as Iowa football's offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was criticized across the Web for his team's offensive performance. Michigan transfer and talented tight end Erick All was lost for the season with a torn ACL, just two short weeks after Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz lamented the loss of quarterback Cade McNamara.

Aaron Rodgers Roasts Iowa Offense On National Talk Show

On Tuesday, former Green Bay Packers quarterback and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show to share his thoughts including a sarcastic dig on the Iowa football offense.

Aaron Rodgers does not seem to be the biggest Iowa football fan pic.twitter.com/VBFddepldx — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) October 17, 2023

Brian Ferentz was hired as the Iowa football offensive coordinator in 2016. He's led the Hawkeyes to successes but has also been criticized for his conservative, ball control, low-scoring style.

What Brian Ferentz Must Do To Save His Job

Recently it was revealed that Brian Ferentz's offense must produce at least 25 points per game for him to keep his job as offensive coordinator. His father Kirk has been the head coach of Iowa football since December of 1998 when he was hired to replace Hawkeyes football legend Hayden Fry.

Iowa football currently averages 20.9 points per game, which ranks them 115th out of 133 Division-I NCAA football teams. Brian Ferentz's quest to save his job has been dubbed ‘The Drive for 325,' referencing his need to score 325 points to keep his job in Iowa City.

Critics may say that Brian Ferentz has lost arguably his two most talented players in the Michigan transfers All and McNamara. Other fans may point out his success in Iowa's tailor made system over the years.

Regardless of how this year turns out, Iowa football doesn't appear likely to morph into an offensive juggernaut along the lines of the Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans or Michigan Wolverines any time soon.