The Iowa Hawkeyes did not have a very good 2022 college football season. One one hand, Iowa football’s defense was elite during that campaign. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes’ offense was horrible, to say the least. But even with the fact that their putrid attack weighed them down last season, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz appears to be not interested in making changes in his coaching staff.

“As I stand here today, I anticipate no changes in our staff moving forward,” Ferentz said in front of reporters during Wednesday’s signing day news conference (h/t Keith Murphy of SoundOFF).

Reactions to that stance by Iowa football Twitter has been brutal so far.

Sad day for Iowa football. — Thomas Pospisil (@ThomasRPospisil) February 1, 2023

Did anyone REALLY expect anything different? He was never gonna fire his kid. — Blake C (@blake_words) February 1, 2023

Leadership according to Jim Collins: u must maintain unwavering faith that u can and will prevail in the end, regardless of the difficulties, and at the same time, have the discipline 2 confront the most brutal facts of ur current reality, whatever they might be. Brian must go. — Mike Clavell (@Clav12HD) February 1, 2023

This blows, but as long as the QB can hit water from a boat, Iowa can still compete. 3.5 yards per play is enough to march down the field. — Theodore William Dauterive (@Teddy050681) February 1, 2023

Given the way the offense performed in 2022, at least a few fans expected even before the end of the last season that Iowa football would move on from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who is also the son of Kirk Ferentz. Instead, it doesn’t seem likely at the moment that Iowa football would be in the market for a new offensive coordinator despite the Hawkeyes averaging a measly 18.6 points per game in 2022.

The Hawkeyes still finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, good enough to get an invite to the Music City Bowl, but that was also the same stage that once again provided a big reason for Iowa football to do something about its coaching staff. Iowa won against Kentucky Wildcats in that game to the tune of a 21-0 score, giving the team a final overall record for 2022 of 8-5, but 14 of the Hawkeyes’ points were off pick-sixes. The Hawkeyes also went 0 of 11 on third downs and produced just 10 first downs.