By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

New Year’s Eve is almost here as the Music City Bowl will be the talk of Nashville when the Iowa Hawkeyes battle it out with the Kentucky Wildcats on the final day of 2022. Let’s take a look at our College Football odds series where our Iowa-Kentucky prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Although plagued with a dull offensive attack that only averaged 17 points per game, the Hawkeyes will turn to a backup QB to ignite the offense and lead the program to an 8-5 record in head coach Kirk Ferrentz’s 24th year in Iowa City.

Ranked as high as 8th in the Top 25 after a 4-0 start to the season, the Wildcats limped down the stretch by losing three of their final games which eventually saw themselves finish at 7-5 on the season. With QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez electing to sit out in this one and declare for the NFL Draft, can some fresh faces lead Kentucky to their eighth win of the campaign?

Here are the Iowa-Kentucky college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Music City Bowl Odds: Iowa-Kentucky Odds

Iowa: -2.5 (-110)

Kentucky: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 31.5 (-104)

Under: 31.5 (-118)

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread

While there were memes throughout the season that poked fun at which offense was more sluggish between the Hawkeyes and Denver Broncos, it was Iowa that at least look far more improved as the season progressed. In fact, while Iowa was far from perfect, they managed to score at least 24 points in three of their final five games which also directly translated into four wins in the final month of the regular season. Yes, the Hawkeyes were bested by the Cornhuskers on the day after Thanksgiving, but this team has been trending positively as of late.

With a possible spread covering victory hanging in the balance, Iowa could seek to get their revenge over when Kentucky downed them in the Citrus Bowl a year ago if they can stick to their script of running the pigskin. Let’s not kid ourselves here; Iowa loves to shove the rock down the throats of their opponents and while that may appear to be bland for certain viewers, the Hawkeyes’ smash-mouth brand of football has translated into a ton of success over the years for Iowa. Simply put, with third-stringer QB Joe Labas in line to get the start ahead of this New Year’s Eve bout, running the ball more often than not should be the formula for success.

However, the biggest difference-maker on this squad will be this offensive line. In years past, this positional unit has been a large reason for Iowa’s success, but they will need to be at their best if they want to keep Labas healthy and on his feet. Believe it or not, Iowa’s emergency backup QB is tight end Sam LaPorta, so maintaining Labas with a clean pocket and keeping him free of injury is going to be key.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread

It is hard to argue against there fact that Kentucky concluded their season on a sour note, as this football program once had lofty expectations of a luxurious New Year’s Six bowl game after the Wildcats looked the part versus an up-and-down Florida squad. Nevertheless, head coach Mark Stoops has done a wonderful job in resurrecting a program that always seemed to play second fiddle to the school’s basketball program.

At first glance, Kentucky will attempt to fill massive void left by Levis and Rodriguez by spreading the wealth around offensively to a slew of other playmakers. With that being said, it could be up to backup quarterback Destin Wade to get the ball into the hands of his halfbacks and receivers. While Wade does not currently possess the type of experience and skillset that Levis has, one good showing in the Music City Bowl could establish himself as the starter under center for the Wildcats in years to come.

While the offense may miss a beat, Kentucky is led by one of the top defenses not only in the SEC but in all of the nation. The star of the Wildcats’ defensive onslaught is led by junior linebacker D’Eryck Johnson who has managed to show that he has an instinctive nose for the football. Against a well-below-average Iowa offense, Kentucky’s ticket to covering the spread will no doubt come from the defensive side of the ball.

Final Iowa-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Clearly, this matchup does not stand out on paper, but if you are a fan of strong running games and stingy defenses, then this is the game for you. However, it would be wise to put your money on the Wildcats’ ability to get more stops when needed.

Final Iowa-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky +2.5 (-110)