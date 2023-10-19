The Iowa football team is currently 6-1 and they snuck into the AP Poll this week at #24 after a big win on the road at Wisconsin last week. The Hawkeyes are in the drivers seat in the Big Ten West division, but that hasn't stopped the criticism of the Iowa offense. Hawkeyes fans have not been happy with the work that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who is the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has done since joining the team. Iowa always has an impressive defense, but their offense has been struggling mightily in recent years. That issue is affecting the team this year, and it is evident in the over/under that has been set for this weekend's game against Minnesota football.

Minnesota football is hitting the road on Saturday to take on Iowa football, and the O/U for the game is currently at 30.5. This is the lowest O/U that college football has seen in the past 20 years, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. Funny enough, the total is now lower than two Iowa football games from last season that had the previous low totals, and the under hit in both of those games. Don't expect a lot of points on Saturday between the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers.

So far this season, Iowa has scored 20 points or less in four out of seven games. It seems like a fairly safe bet that it will happen again this weekend.

Iowa's offense has been struggling all season, but to make matters worse, quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All both went down with season-ending injuries recently. Both of those players transferred from Michigan in the offseason, and losing them is a major blow to that offense.