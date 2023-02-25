Iowa’s 112-106 win over Michigan State Saturday wasn’t simply one of the most thrilling games of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. The Big Ten matchup was also one of the craziest games in college basketball history.

By overcoming a 95-84 deficit with 55 seconds left in regulation, Iowa became just the fourth team in college basketball history to win a game in which they trailed by at least 11 points in the final minute. Michigan State was also up by 10 points with 40 seconds remaining.

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 101-101. It marked the first time in 25 seasons that a Big Ten game featured a pair of schools that scored at least 100 points in regulation. Saturday’s contest was the third highest-scoring game in Big Ten play over the last 40 seasons.

Michigan State and Iowa scored 59 points apiece in the second half.

Iowa vs Michigan State is the first Big Ten game in the last 25 seasons in which both teams scored 100+ in regulation. Also, the 218 total points are the 3rd-most in a Big Ten conference game over the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/INtPmiJRnD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2023

Big Ten basketball is usually known for defensive-minded teams that play at a slower pace. That certainly wasn’t the case in Iowa, where the Hawkeyes had one of the best shooting performances that any college basketball team will have this year.

The Hawkeyes shot 47.2% from 3-point range, making 17 of their 36 attempts from behind the arc. Sandfort scored 22 points on 6-10 shooting from 3-point range. Iowa guard Tony Perkins only needed 12 field-goal attempts to score 24 points. Kris Murray led Iowa with 26 points.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker led all players with 31 points. Walker only hit a pair of 3-pointers, but he was an incredibly efficient 11-15 from the floor. Spartans guard Jaden Atkins added 21 points on 70% shooting from the field.

Iowa has scored more than 90 points in five of its last 15 games.