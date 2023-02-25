The Michigan State basketball team blew an 11-point lead with 55 seconds left in Saturday’s 112-106 overtime loss against Iowa. How did Michigan State lose a game that seemed to be firmly in hand? Spartans head coach Tom Izzo puts the blame on himself.

“P–s-poor coaching,” Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo told reporters. “We didn’t finish the job.”

Izzo didn’t instruct Michigan State to foul Iowa when the Spartans had a 101-98 lead with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. The strategy allowed Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort to make a game-tying 3-pointer with just over three seconds left in the second half.

Iowa had a chance to tie the game because Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard missed a free throw that would’ve put the Spartans up by four points. It was one of several miscues by Michigan State down the stretch that allowed Iowa to complete a miraculous comeback.

In the final minute of regulation, the Hawkeyes grabbed two offensive rebounds, off of which the team scored five crucial points. The Spartans also missed a pair of free throws down the stretch that gave Iowa life.

Both teams scored 59 points in the second half. Iowa’s shooting from 3-point range was ultimately the difference in the Big Ten matchup.

The Hawkeyes made 17 of their 36 attempts from behind the arc. Sandfort and Iowa guard Tony Perkins were a combined 10-15 from downtown.

The loss drops Michigan State to 17-11 overall and 9-8 in the conference. The Spartans are 5-7 in their last 12 games.

Iowa improved to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes moved ahead of the Spartans to seventh in the conference standings.