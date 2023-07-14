Coach TJ Otzelberger has been winning in his team recruiting class recently. The Iowa State basketball coach recently landed a five-star recruit in Omaha Biliew and a four-star recruit in Milan Momcilovic. He continued this streak as he got JT Rock over Matt Painter's Purdue basketball and Bill Self's Kansas basketball.

The four-star center announced his decision to play for Iowa State basketball in his most recent social media post on Twitter.

I am excited to announce that I will be graduating from high school early and heading to Iowa State this fall. I will be joining the Men's Basketball program as a freshman. I am thankful for the unwavering support of my family always! #CyclONEnation let's get to work! 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/YBiwrvkT9G — JT Rock (@JTRock12) July 14, 2023

TJ Otzelberger reinforced his strong front-court with the 7-foot-1 center. He is the 14th best in his position among others in the nation. Rock is also seen as the best player in South Dakota per scouts. One of his most prized accomplishments was leading Sioux Falls into a Class AA semifinal berth. His size and stature also got him an invite to the NBA Top-100 camp where he got to experience professional training.

Iowa State basketball is not just getting any traditional big man, unlike other programs. Rock has a strong stretch-five potential because of his three-point shot. Leaving him to wander the perimeter because of his size will surely be an issue that other teams are about to face.

Will he lead the squad to a national championship run?