It was a brutal shooting day for the Iowa State Cyclones when the Big 12 representative met Pittsburgh of the Big East at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Cyclones did not like the look and feel of the rims and asked for building officials to measure them before the first round NCAA Tournament matchup.

NCAA statement: "Iowa State asked us during pregame warmups to check if the rim was level. Building personnel checked it and made a minor adjustment prior to the game beginning. We offered them additional warmup time but they declined." ISU is shooting 19.6% from the field. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 17, 2023

The Cyclones were right about the rims, as building personnel made a minor adjustment prior to the game. Iowa State was offered additional warm-up time, but the Cyclones declined.

Perhaps the suggestion of rim issues impacted Iowa State throughout the game. The Cyclones dropped a 59-41 decision to the Panthers, and they shot a painful 23.3 percent from the field.

The height of the rims apparently did not bother the Panthers, who ran out to a 22-2 lead as the Cyclones missed their first 11 shots. That opening shooting slump played out multiple times throughout the game, as Iowa State had three other runs where they missed 8 shots in a row at various points throughout the game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaren Holmes and Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones with 14 points each. Holmes made the first shot from the floor for Iowa State, but it did not come until 9:53 remained in the first half.

The Cyclones were not playing their best basketball throughout the second half of the regular season. They came into the game having lost 9 of their last 13 games.

Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel saw his team play focused and consistent basketball throughout the game. Nelly Cummings led the way for the Panthers with 13 points.

The Panthers will meet Xavier in the second round as they attempt to advance to the Sweet 16.