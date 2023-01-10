By James Kay · 2 min read

Iowa State suffered a huge hit to its rotation after it was determined Stephanie Soares would be out for the remainder of the season following an ACL tear during the Cyclones’ game last Sunday.

“As a coach, there is nothing worse than to have a player sustain an injury that ends their season,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said in a statement. He added that “We are heartbroken for Steph” in her short time with the team.

Soares was playing up to the standard Iowa State had envisioned when they landed her via the transfer portal. She averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game before tearing her ACL. Her ability to protect the rim helped the Cyclones take a next step as a program this year.

Soares expressed her disappointment after the news came out.

“This was not how I expected my season to end, but I am thankful for the opportunities I have gotten at Iowa State,” Soares said. “I could not have done this without the support of my teammates, coaches, doctors and athletic training staff and the fans at Hilton Coliseum. I know God gives me strength to get through this challenge in my life. I look forward to being there for my teammates and helping them achieve our goals and make the most of this special season.”

The Cyclones don’t have an obvious replacement for the 6-foot-6 center and have a long road ahead of them. They will play No. 18 Baylor and No. 23 Kansas twice before the season’s end and will have a rematch between No. 17 Oklahoma as well.