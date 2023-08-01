Iowa State football loved the success of Brock Purdy with the San Franciso 49ers. Coach Matt Campbell hoped to replicate all of that with Hunter Dekkers. He served as their backup quarterback after the 2022 NFL Draft's Mister Irrelevant. However, things are not going well in that pursuit as their supposed team general for the future just got hit with a massive criminal case that will be hard to recover from.

Hunter Dekkers is facing charges for allegedly betting on Iowa State football and other sports, per Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Iowa State football quarterback was accused of tampering with records. These were related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling. His tenure with Coach Matt Campbell's squad will be in question as investigations and new facts unravel the situation. So far, he had apparently better on 26 wagers that involved the Cyclones' athletic programs. The valuation of the wagers placed in his Draft Kings account were over $2,799.

One of the wagers placed was a game where he was supposed to play backup against Oklahoma State football. The bet still went through but he did not get playing time for that matchup. This threatens his eligibility to play college football and make it to the NFL. The NCAA has strict guidelines that prohibit athletes from betting on their own school sports. The penalty becomes worse when they bet on a game they were supposed to play in. A huge chunk of his future will rely on these next few months before the start of the college football season.