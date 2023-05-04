Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Aidan Ralph, a linebacker for Iowa State football, has been arrested on charges of rape after he shoved a woman so hard she fractured her spine, per The Associated Press.

Ralph, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday in Aimes, Iowa, and has been suspended indefinitely by the Cylones football program. Here are more details on the incident, per AP:

“According to a police affidavit, Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her several times, including once into the stairs. The resulting injury caused the woman to lose mobility and she pleaded with Ralph to call an ambulance, police wrote. He refused and instead lay on top of her and raped her as she cried and begged him to stop, according to the affidavit.”

Sickening. A judge set Ralph’s bond at $11,000. He’s not allowed to have any contact with the accuser and his next court hearing is on May 15h. Ralph is a redshirt sophomore for Iowa State football from Chicago. Needless to say, his college career is likely over after this shocking situation where he took advantage of the girl and abused her while doing so.

According to court records, it happened on December 3rd at Ralph’s home in Aimes. Apparently, he had been dating the woman for three years at the time of the incident and believed she was cheating. She asked Ralph to call an emergency because of the immense pain from the back injury, but he refused and proceeded to rape her. Because of the size difference, she couldn’t stop him.

Truly an awful situation. By the sounds of it though, Ralph will get what’s coming to him. He never played a single down for Iowa State football in two years and didn’t even make it onto the team’s depth chart.