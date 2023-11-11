Iowa State faces BYU. Our college football odds series includes our Iowa State BYU prediction, odds, and pick for Week 11.

The Iowa State Cyclones take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college football odds series for our Iowa State BYU prediction and pick. Find how to watch Iowa State BYU.

The Iowa State Cyclones did not start their season well. They lost to Iowa. They lost to Ohio University of the MAC. That Ohio loss was bad enough in its own right regardless of context. The fact that ISU lost by a 10-7 score made the moment that much more frustrating and humiliating. When a Big 12 team — more precisely, a team which won the Fiesta Bowl three seasons ago and sent Brock Purdy to the NFL a few years ago — scores just one time against a MAC opponent, that's a jarring experience. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell had significant problems to deal with in September. Iowa State's season could have unraveled.

Campbell and his staff would not let that happen.

Iowa State is one of several teams with a 4-2 record through six games in the Big 12 Conference. The Cyclones don't have the inside track to the Big 12 Championship Game, but they are still in the mix with three games left to play. Campbell and Iowa State have shown the resilience which has marked this program over the past several years. Iowa State might not make the Big 12 title game, but it at least wants to enter the last weekend of the regular season with a chance. ISU wants to force its Big 12 competitors to keep winning. A loss here to a struggling BYU squad would hit the Cyclones like a gut punch, since it would almost certainly eliminate Iowa State from Big 12 championship contention.

Here are the Iowa State-BYU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-BYU Odds

Iowa State Cyclones: -8.5 (-105)

BYU Cougars: +8.5 (-115)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How To Watch Iowa State vs BYU

Time: 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

The BYU offense Iowa State is facing has not been very good this season. BYU has had its moments, but nothing close to the level of consistency which is needed to become a legitimate conference championship contender. BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis transferred from Pittsburgh in the offseason. He has shown flashes of the ability he possesses, and which college football fans first noticed when he was a freshman at USC back in 2019. However, flashes of ability and regular every-week production are two different things. BYU doesn't have the caliber of offense it needs to stay close to Iowa State, even though this game is on the Cougars' home turf in Provo.

Why BYU Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars host a Big 12 opponent at night. They have done well in this situation earlier this year, outplaying Texas Tech in a night game. BYU also won a night game versus a Big 12 team last year, before the Cougars entered the Big 12 Conference. BYU beat Baylor at home in a 2022 night game. It is hard for Big 12 teams to come up to BYU's neck of the woods and prevail. BYU won't just cover; it has a really good chance to win outright.

Final Iowa State-BYU Prediction & Pick

This is not an easy game to bet on. Iowa State is better but BYU is at home. Consider a live-betting play.



Final Iowa State-BYU Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -8.5