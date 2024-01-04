Baylor's Nicki Collen and Bella Fontleroy led the Bears to a 71-50 victory over TCU in their first game at the new Foster Pavilion.

Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen and her sixth-ranked Bears experienced a wave of emotions in their inaugural game at the new Foster Pavilion, echoing the victories they used to celebrate in their former field house. Their opening game in the new arena was marked by a commanding 71-50 victory over No. 23 TCU, in a Big 12 clash of undefeated teams.

“I huddled them right before they went out there, I said, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve dreamed of moments like this,'” said third-year coach Nicki Collen, per ESPN.

The game saw a standout performance from Bella Fontleroy, who scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half, steering the Bears from a halftime deficit – their first this season – to a resounding win. Fontleroy’s efforts were crucial in shifting the game’s momentum.

“We talk about all the time our pace,” Fontleroy said. “When we play with pace, that’s when we run up the score. In the first half, I don’t know if we were tense or what it was, but the second half you saw us getting out there smiling, making those extra passes, and just having a good time while playing Baylor basketball.”

Baylor’s comeback was ignited in the third quarter when they overcame a 32-25 deficit, sparked by a three-pointer from former Bears player Jaden Owens. The Bears (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) then went on a 20-4 run, extending their lead with an 11-point streak in the fourth quarter.

TCU coach Mark Campbell, in his first year, acknowledged Baylor’s resurgence post-half-time.

“The energy level, the intensity that Baylor played with on both sides of the ball coming out of the second half, had us on our heels,” Campbell said. “That allowed the crowd to get into it and create some momentum.”

While TCU’s Madison Conner, with 11 points, struggled to meet her season average, Baylor’s team effort shone through. Sarah Andrews contributed 16 points, with Yaya Felder adding 13. Dre’Una Edwards and Aijha Blackwell were formidable on rebounds, helping Baylor outscore TCU by 26 points during Blackwell’s 21 minutes on the court.

The $212 million Foster Pavilion, still undergoing final touches, has quickly become a fortress for Baylor’s teams. Following the men’s team’s 98-79 victory over Cornell, the women’s team’s win marks a new era of Baylor basketball, right on the banks of the Brazos River.