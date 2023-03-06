At this point, Caitlin Clark’s only competition or antecedent is herself—the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ superstar junior point guard is putting up numbers that no player, male or female, has ever approached. And with an obscene 30 point, 10 rebound, 17 assists triple double in Iowa’s 105-72 beatdown of Ohio State to claim the Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday, Clark added yet another notch on her belt, becoming the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament’s all-time assist leader in the process.

In addition to setting a new Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament record, Clark also became the first player to ever put up a triple double in the Big Ten title game. Her 10 career triple doubles are the second-most in women’s basketball history and her three 30 point triple doubles are the most. By this time next year, nearly every Big Ten—if not NCAA—record will belong to Clark as she continues her assault on the record books.

Racing out to a 61-24 lead at halftime, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes comfortably coasted to their second straight Big Ten title. Their 105 points were the most ever scored in a Big Ten championship game and their 33 point margin of victory was the largest ever as well.

Outside of Clark’s historic performance, the Hawkeyes were buoyed by an outstanding showing from senior forward Monika Czinano, who added 27 points on 11-12 shooting. As a unit, the Hawkeyes shot 62.1% from the field and dominated Ohio State on the glass, out-rebounding the Buckeyes by 16.

Boasting a 26-6 record and a Big Ten Tournament championship in hand, the seventh-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes enters March Madness with a very real chance to make only their second Final Four appearance and their first in 30 years.