There's at least a chance that the best player in women's college basketball will put off entering the WNBA for an additional year. Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark hasn't made a final decision about her future beyond the 2023-24 season. Caitlin Clark has the option of entering the 2024 WNBA Draft or staying for a fifth and final season with the Iowa women's basketball team.

“I’m going to go based off of my gut,” Clark said, via The Athletic. “At the end of the day, that’s the biggest thing that I think I should trust. … I’m going to know when I need to know if I want to stay or if I want to go.”

Clark would almost certainly be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's WNBA draft. Over three seasons with Iowa, she's averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. Last season, she shot 47.3% from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range,

“It’s really not something I think about every single day,” Clark said. “It’s not something I let weigh on me. I’m focused on helping this team be the best team they can be, and when I know that decision, all of you will know. I think the biggest thing will be I’m just going to trust my gut and go with that.”

Clark and Iowa were defeated by LSU in the 2023 national championship game. The contest averaged nearly 10 million viewers, a massive audience for a women's college basketball game. By comparison, no 2022 WNBA Finals game even averaged 650,000 viewers.

It's possible that Clark could be an even bigger star by staying in college and putting off her professional basketball career for one more year.