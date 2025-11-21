The Winnipeg Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL early in 2025-26. It certainly helps that reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is in between the pipes. Unfortunately, Winnipeg is about to be tested in a major way, as the league MVP won't be there to stop pucks for an extended period of time.

The Jets are shutting down Hellebuyck, as reported by TSN's Darren Dreger. He is undergoing a minor knee procedure that will see him miss multiple weeks.

“Breaking: The Jets are shutting down Connor Hellebuyck in order for him undergo a minor Arthroscopic knee procedure. It is anticipated Hellebuyck will be out 4 to 6 weeks,” Dreger reported on Friday.

Dreger went on to report that this is not a new issue. Hellebuyck has dealt with this nagging injury for a while. The Jets and their star goaltender believe this is the best time to address the matter, according to Dreger's reporting.

Hellebuyck is off to another strong start, playing to a .913 save percentage in 14 games. He is a major catalyst of the team's 12-7-0 record throughout the first month and a half of the season. The Jets have also won three of their last four games, giving them some confidence after a three-game losing streak.

Hellebuyck is one of the best goaltenders in the league, even if he didn't match the MVP numbers he put up last year. He ranks third among NHL netminders in terms of Wins Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey. He ranks second in Goals Saved Above Expected and fifth in Goals Saved Above Average, as well.

The Jets will now turn to journeyman Eric Comrie for the next few weeks. Comrie has played five games this year, playing to a .908 save percentage. The 30-year-old is likely to get the majority of the workload beginning on Friday night when the Jets take on the Carolina Hurricanes.