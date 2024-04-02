As the excitement around the Iowa women's basketball program continues to grow, Caitlin Clark, Iowa's exceptional guard, eclipsed a record previously held by the legendary Diana Taurasi for the most three-pointers made in the NCAA Women's Tournament history. The historic moment came as Iowa faced off against LSU in a high-stakes Elite 8 matchup on Monday.
With this 3-pointer, Caitlin Clark now has the most career 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament! pic.twitter.com/XB1Ho4dFyw
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 1, 2024
Clark quickly moved past Taurasi's record of 61 tournament three-pointers with her signature deep three-pointers. By the first half, she had already contributed three to her tally, sitting at a personal total of 19 points. This shooting prowess is nothing new for Clark, who earlier this season surpassed Pete Maravich to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, and she’s the only Division I player in history to amass at least 3,800 points, 1,000 assists and 950 rebounds.
Caitlin Clark in a high-energy game against LSU, Angel Reese
The game itself has been a spectacle of skill. Clark came out of the gates in the third quarter with another deep three-point shot that not only highlighted her remarkable range but also set another record by being her 538th career attempt, surpassing Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson for the most in Division I women’s college basketball history, per CBS Sports.
LSU used a timeout in the first quarter to shift momentum in their favor, sparking a 22-9 run, as Ccach Kim Mulkey emphasized the need for stronger defense. By the end of the first quarter, LSU had secured a lead of 31-26, thanks to their defensive tenacity and a 10-0 run.
At halftime, Iowa and LSU were neck and neck, the score tied at 45-45, following a whirlwind first half that saw both teams exchange impressive runs and leads. Iowa's zone defense aimed to curb LSU's rebounding advantage, which stood at 23-15 in LSU's favor by halftime. The strategic move helped to contain LSU's second-chance points to just four.
Caitlin Clark wasn't the only star on the court; LSU's Angel Reese has also shined brightly, managing 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals so far, per USA Today Sports. Reese's strong showing comes after a scare where an awkward fall caused her to briefly leave the court in the second quarter.
Both teams started the game strong, with a high-scoring first quarter that hinted at a potential scoring explosion by the final buzzer. Clark’s early offensive outburst set the tone for Iowa, contributing to an early lead. Her record-breaking three-pointer came just 16 seconds into the game.