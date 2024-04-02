As the excitement around the Iowa women's basketball program continues to grow, Caitlin Clark, Iowa's exceptional guard, eclipsed a record previously held by the legendary Diana Taurasi for the most three-pointers made in the NCAA Women's Tournament history. The historic moment came as Iowa faced off against LSU in a high-stakes Elite 8 matchup on Monday.

Clark quickly moved past Taurasi's record of 61 tournament three-pointers with her signature deep three-pointers.  By the first half, she had already contributed three to her tally, sitting at a personal total of 19 points. This shooting prowess is nothing new for Clark, who earlier this season surpassed Pete Maravich to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, and she’s the only Division I player in history to amass at least 3,800 points, 1,000 assists and 950 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark in a high-energy game against LSU, Angel Reese

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots in the third quarter against the LSU Lady Tigers in the finals of the Albany Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The game itself has been a spectacle of skill. Clark came out of the gates in the third quarter with another deep three-point shot that not only highlighted her remarkable range but also set another record by being her 538th career attempt, surpassing Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson for the most in Division I women’s college basketball history, per CBS Sports.

LSU used a timeout in the first quarter to shift momentum in their favor, sparking a 22-9 run, as Ccach Kim Mulkey emphasized the need for stronger defense. By the end of the first quarter, LSU had secured a lead of 31-26, thanks to their defensive tenacity and a 10-0 run.

At halftime, Iowa and LSU were neck and neck, the score tied at 45-45, following a whirlwind first half that saw both teams exchange impressive runs and leads. Iowa's zone defense aimed to curb LSU's rebounding advantage, which stood at 23-15 in LSU's favor by halftime. The strategic move helped to contain LSU's second-chance points to just four.

Caitlin Clark wasn't the only star on the court; LSU's Angel Reese has also shined brightly, managing 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals so far, per USA Today Sports.  Reese's strong showing comes after a scare where an awkward fall caused her to briefly leave the court in the second quarter.

Both teams started the game strong, with a high-scoring first quarter that hinted at a potential scoring explosion by the final buzzer. Clark’s early offensive outburst set the tone for Iowa, contributing to an early lead. Her record-breaking three-pointer came just 16 seconds into the game.