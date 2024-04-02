Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball advanced to the Final Four after beating LSU women's basketball 94-87 on Monday night in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's NCAA Championship Game.
Clark was dominant in the win, finishing with 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists, and several LSU women's basketball stars could only shrug.
Haily Van Lith's reaction to a Clark 3-pointer summed up the experience:
But she wasn't the only LSU women's basketball player to respond that way. Star Angel Reese had a similar reaction to another Clark 3-pointer, one of nine she made in the game:
Clark, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on April 15, also had 41 points last year in a regional final win over Louisville.
LSU women's basketball's season ends
Reese finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds but fouled out. LSU outrebounded Iowa 54-36, but Iowa outshot the Tigers 46.5 percent to 38.6 percent.
After the intensity of their rivalry heated up in the Championship game, the LSU women's basketball star showed respect to Clark, embracing her after Monday's game.
Last week, when asked about Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese made it clear she doesn't “hate” her. Although the two are fierce competitors who like to talk trash, both Reese and Clark respect each other's games.
“Me and Caitlyn Clark don't hate each other.”
Reese suffered an injury scare early in the first half of LSU's Elite Eight matchup against Caitlin Clark and Iowa. She attempted to track down Clark to block her shot and seemed to injure her ankle. When she eventually rose to her feet, she had a noticeable limp and immediately went to the bench.
Reese, fortunately, returned to the game and finished the first half with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Per Holly Rowe in her sideline report early in the third quarter, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey asked Reese if she was okay and how her ankle was feeling. Rowe said that Reese's right ankle is sore and that she changed her shoes at halftime.
The sports world watching the Iowa/LSU game all collectively held their breath as they hoped Reese was ok.
She played her heart out, but now LSU women's basketball's season comes to an end.