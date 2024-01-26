Caitlin Clark shatters previous $11,500 record with her $78,000 autographed card sale.

Iowa women's basketball phenomenon Caitlin Clark recently made headlines not just for her game, but also in the world of sports memorabilia. Her 2022 Bowman University Superfractor 1/1 Rookie Auto card, professionally graded PSA 10, fetched a whopping $78,000 at the PWCC Marketplace's January Premier Auction. This sale not only sets a new benchmark for women's basketball cards but also eclipses the previous record.

The sale of the rare autographed card featuring Clark places her second on the all-time list for the most expensive sports card sales among women, trailing only behind the legendary Serena Williams.

The 1/1 Superfractor autograph, one of Topps' rarest types of refractor cards, has set new all-time highs across various categories. It now holds the title for the most expensive Bowman University Card, Women's Basketball Card, and Collegiate Card across all sports and genders, Eric Whiteback, “The Collectibles Guru” said on X, formerly Twitter.

🏆 RECORD SALE 🏆 Caitlin Clark’s 1/1 Superfractor autograph has officially sold for $78,000. This puts her SECOND on the ALL-TIME list of women with the most expensive sports card sales, only behind Serena. This also marks the ALL-TIME record for the most expensive:

– Bowman… pic.twitter.com/HHwYx0nP5Q — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) January 26, 2024

Caitlin Clark, the 2023 Naismith Women's Player of the Year, has been a force on the court, averaging 31.7 points per game for the Hawkeyes. With more than 10 40 points in a games, Clark stands out among her peers and is on track to be the top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. Her on-court prowess has drawn comparisons to NBA's Steph Curry and has been a pivotal factor in Iowa's push to the NCAA championship game last season.

This record-setting sale surpasses the previous top women's basketball card sale, a 2004 Ultra Platinum Medallion Diana Taurasi card that fetched $11,500, as reported by Sports Collector Digest staff. It even eclipses the two highest private sales of WNBA cards, which included a 2021 Prizm Ionescu Black PSA 10 and a collection of four 2016 Breanna Stewart PSA 10 rookies.

The value of Clark's trading cards is expected to continue its upward trajectory as she leads the No. 5 ranked Hawkeyes (18-2) towards another shot at clinching the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship for Iowa.