Caitlin Clark nears third all-time scorer, just four points from Jackie Stiles' record.

Iowa women's basketball star player Caitlin Clark is edging closer to surpassing the legendary Jackie Stiles of Missouri State on the all-time scoring list. Iowa's recent game on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where Clark scored an impressive 38 points in a 92-73 victory, brought her within striking distance of Stiles' career mark.

Reflecting on her rapid ascent and the prospect of overtaking Stiles, Clark expressed her admiration for Stiles.

“I mean, she’s one of the best to ever pick up a basketball. So, that’s super cool,” Clark said, per Dan Morrison of On3.

Clark is just four points away from Stiles' 3,393 career points, which would place her third in women's college basketball history. Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State holds the second spot with 3,402 points, while Kelsey Plum from Washington leads as the all-time top scorer with 3,527 points.

Despite the looming milestone, Clark remains focused on the game rather than her individual achievements.

“But it’s not something I’m after. I think just keep playing the game, keep having fun, and this is kind of just what comes along with it and I’m just trying to enjoy every single second … That’s hard for me to wrap my head around because the season just goes so fast and just trying to enjoy every single second with my team.”

With only nine regular-season games left, Caitlin Clark is keen on cherishing her time with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's next challenge will be a key road game against Northwestern on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes are currently ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll, and have a 19-2 record.