The Big 10 Tournament with Clark could be the first ever full sell-out for the women’s event.

Iowa’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has turned heads nationwide, drawing fans to flock to the upcoming Big 10 women’s basketball tournament March 6-10. in Minneapolis. The tournament is expected to be a historic sell-out, a testament to Clark's influence and extraordinary talent.

The “Caitlin Clark Effect” is expected to bring 109,000 fans to the tournament. There are fewer than 2,000 tickets remaining across seven sessions, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. It will be the first ever full sell-out for the women’s event.

Clark's recent breaking of the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, previously held by Kelsey Plum, has been the highlight of an already stellar season. She achieved this in a game against Michigan on Feb. 15.

This season, Clark has dazzled on the court for the Iowa Hawkeyes, averaging a remarkable 32.1 points per game, along with seven rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Her shooting has been outstanding, with a 47.3% field goal percentage, 39.3% from the three-point line and an 85% free throw percentage, demonstrating why she's the favorite for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 WNBA Draft. These performances have solidified her status as one of the leading figures in NCAA women's basketball and have contributed to Iowa’s consistent top 5 ranking in the AP poll.

The “Caitlin Clark effect” extends beyond her scoring prowess; it's about her ability to draw the masses. Her games are setting viewership records, and she has helped lead Iowa to a 21-2 overall season and 10-1 in conference play. The impact she has on the court is undeniable, and it's reflected in the near sell-out of the Big Ten tournament weeks in advance, an unprecedented feat for a women's event.