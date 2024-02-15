Stephen A. Smith praises Caitlin Clark as the future biggest star in women's basketball, highlighting her exceptional skills, marketability, and positive impact on the sport's evolution.

As Caitlin Clark draws closer to being the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball history, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith offered high praise for Iowa women's basketball star guard.

“I think she's spectacular. I think she's gonna be the biggest box office attraction in women's basketball in shorter order,” Smith said on “First Take” on Thursday. “She is marksmen. She is the Steph Curry of women’s basketball.

"I think she's going to be the biggest box-office attraction in women's basketball in short order." —@stephenasmith on Caitlin Clark 👏 pic.twitter.com/sxWmuWKGor — First Take (@FirstTake) February 15, 2024

Smith's analogy of Clark as “the Steph Curry of women's basketball” is particularly telling, highlighting her profound shooting range and her ability to score from virtually anywhere past the half-court.

“She will pull up from anywhere on the court. You have to literally guard the minute she steps past half court, because she has that kind of range, that kind of confidence,” Smith said.

The endorsement comes at a pivotal time as Clark is on the verge of breaking Kelsey Plum's NCAA Division 1 women's basketball scoring record. She need's eight points to surpass Plum's 3,527, and seems poised to accomplish that feat during Iowa's game against Michigan on Thursday.

Smith's observations about Clark's impact extend beyond her basketball skills; he notes the broader influence she's had on the popularity and evolution of women's basketball.

“I’ve had the pleasures … on several occasions of doing an interview with her. And when I was there with her on stage to do something with her, 10,000 people showed up,” Smith said. “This woman is special … And oh, by the way, she’s smart, she’s articulate, she’s got a wonderful family … her school protects her, they love her, they cherish her, and she answers the call not just with her performance but with her character.”

As women's basketball continues to grow, Clark represents the new generation leading the charge. Looking ahead, Smith's claim that Clark will become “the biggest star in the WNBA, quick, fast, and in a hurry,” upon her eventual transition, is a testament to her potential to transcend college success to professional greatness.

“There is nothing missing from this young lady when it comes to playing women’s college basketball,” Smith said. “And I believe that in short order … she will be the biggest star in the league (WNBA) … I truly believe that.”