Iowa's Caitlin Clark is nearing the NCAA scoring record, with all eyes on her upcoming games to see when she makes history.

Fox Sports is introducing the “Caitlin Cam” for Iowa's upcoming game against Maryland on Saturday, offering a unique viewing experience focused solely on Iowa women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark. The camera will provide live coverage of Clark, tracking her every move on offense and defense during the game. This feature is set to debut on Fox's TikTok channel (@CBBonFOX) concurrently with the traditional broadcast of the game.

The “Caitlin Cam” marks the first time Fox Sports has streamed live game content on TikTok, signaling a shift in how broadcasts may approach sports coverage in the social media era. The dedicated stream will offer natural arena sounds without the overlay of broadcasters' commentary. Gus Johnson, Stephanie White, and Kim Adams will be calling the action for viewers, according to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Clark's electrifying play, likened to Pete Maravich and Steph Curry, has not only filled stadiums but also significantly increased ticket demand, with prices rising by 224% since she joined the Hawkeyes. Her fame, amplified by social media, has made her games a sought-after experience

Clark's pursuit of NCAA records, getting closer to surpassing Kelsey Plum's scoring achievements, has added another layer of anticipation for fans and analysts alike, as they speculate on the potential of witnessing history. Clark currently has 3,424 career points, while Plum acculmulated 3,527 career points during her time at Washington.

Caitlin Clark has been averaging 32.0 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.