Caitlin Clark got real on how she deals with her haters

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names in women's basketball, and after an 84-57 win over Indiana on Saturday, Clark spoke about the criticism she receives as a star player.

That's not something I worry about,” Caitlin Clark said, via Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register. “I think I just worry about being in this moment, enjoying this moment. The people that I really care about, the people that I really love — they always have my back, even when I take off my basketball shoes, take off my uniform and I'm done playing one day. Those are the people that are really going to matter to me. Their opinions are going to matter to me. My teammates' opinions — those are what matters to me. My coaches opinions. But yeah, that's what kinda comes with it when you have the stardom. I think something that I try to live by is like all the love that you feel, the praise, that's the level you're gonna feel all the hate, too. So you got to stay right in the middle.”

Clark is right that naturally with stardom comes criticism. She gets a lot of love, but receives some criticism, specifically regarding her efficiency from some fans.

Regardless, Clark and the No. 3 Iowa women's basketball team will look to get over the hump and win the national championship this year. Something they came one win short of doing last season, falling to LSU in the championship after beating South Carolina in the semifinal.