Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark draws Michael Jordan comparison from Gus Johnson in stunning Indiana upset.

Following the Hawkeyes' recent victory over Indiana on Saturday, Caitlin Clark, Iowa women's basketball phenom, has drawn an extraordinary comparison from sports broadcaster Gus Johnson. Johnson, who was on the call for the game for Fox, likened Clark's on-court prowess to that of basketball legend Michael Jordan, highlighting her remarkable impact on the game – on and off the court.

Johnson, with his extensive experience in broadcasting WNBA games, was particularly struck by Clark's abilities.

“I had never watched a player like Diana (Taurasi), especially when she got to the WNBA,” Johnson said, via Scott Dochterman of The Athletic. “But this young lady (Clark) is a whole different level. She’s playing in a different dimension, a different realm.

“Michael Jordan … He was Mick Jagger. He was a one-man rock show, and that’s what Caitlin is. She’s a rock star. People just gravitate towards her because of her spectacular play. She doesn’t just play well; she plays with a pizzazz, a swagger, a cockiness, orneriness, but with a big smile, kind of like Larry Bird used to. Excuse my French, but she’ll talk more than a little s— to you on the floor.”

This high praise was inspired by after Clark led Iowa to an 84-57 rout of the Hoosiers, with Clark scoring 30 points and dishing out 11 assists.

“She is a perfect example of the evolution of the game of basketball. I’ve never seen a woman with that kind of range and that kind of fluidness, handle. She can go wherever she wants to go on the court, and she’s got an incredible acumen for this game. She sees things people don’t see,” Johnson said.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder echoed Johnson's sentiments, recognizing Clark's seemingly endless potential. The game, which drew significant attention even against an NFL playoff game, showcased the rising popularity of women's basketball, driven by extraordinary talents like Clark.

“This game being televised was a big deal,” Bluder said. “I think it’s partly because of the atmosphere that we have here at Iowa. You had two great teams competing against each other. You’ve got the best player in America. I mean, that’s must-see TV. So why wouldn’t you want to have this game on?”

Off the court, Caitlin Clark's star power is equally evident. She attracts large crowds – a paid crowd of 14,998 came out to see her dominate the Hoosiers in a severe winter storm – highlighting her immense appeal.

“Everybody loves a winner,” Johnson said. “They want to see her play because she’s a winner. And she’s going to keep winning. And keep amazing, I think, America and the world.”