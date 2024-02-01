One more left on the list.

Iowa Hawkeye's star Caitlin Clark hasn't even reached the WNBA yet and she's already a household name. She's taken the NCAA by storm the past couple of seasons and this year she's elevated her game even more. Iowa has been one of the top ranked teams in the country the entire season and they're one of a handful of national championship contenders. On Wednesday, Clark continued her dazzling play by surpassing Kelsey Mitchell for second on the NCAA women's basketball All-Time leading scorer list. The one player left for Caitlin Clark to pass is Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.

Caitlin Clark pulled behind Kelsey Plum about midway through the second quarter in Iowa's game Wednesday against Northwestern. The basket gave Clark 3,403 career points. Plum sits at 3,527 career points accumulated during her time at Washington. Clark is almost assuredly going to surpass Plum this season and become the NCAA women's basketball all-time leading scorer.

This season, Clark has been averaging 32.0 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Clark is eligible for the WNBA Draft but has yet to announce her intentions following this season. She still has an extra year of college eligibility due to the COVID year. Should she declare for the WNBA Draft following this season, she's projected to be the No. 1 pick. The Indiana Fever currently hold the No. 1 pick and would pair Clark with Aliyah Boston to form an intriguing duo.