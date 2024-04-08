As Caitlin Clark's illustrious career with Iowa women's basketball comes to an end, she leaves behind a legacy of greatness, paying tribute to coach Lisa Bluder for the freedom to be herself on the court, something she contributes as a crucial element to her success.
In the aftermath of Sunday's women's NCAA championship game — an 87-75 defeat to South Carolina — Clark's demeanor was one of gratitude rather than disappointment. While acknowledging the sting of falling short in her final collegiate game, Clark expressed a profound sense of appreciation for her time at Iowa. Her choice to stay in-state for college led to two Final Four appearances, despite Iowa's long absence from such heights.
Her NCAA records are staggering: the highest scorer in Division I history, the only D-I women's player with over 3,000 points and 1,000 assist and holder of both career and single-season records for points and three-pointers. She credits her ability to achieve these feats to Bluder, who allowed Clark the freedom to express her play style without restraint.
“Those things are so hard to accomplish,” Clark said, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. “That was never something I was chasing in my career (or) anything I ever set out to do. I have to give Coach Bluder a lot of credit because she's allowed me to be myself.
“Whether it's the shots I take, the fire I play with … She's allowed me to be me, and I don't know if there's many coaches across the country that I could have committed to that would have allowed me to do that. I wouldn't have had this type of career.”
Reflecting on her journey, Clark expressed no regrets, focusing instead on the support from fans, her opportunity to represent her home state and the presence of her family at every game. She leaves the university not only as its most prolific scorer but as one of the greatest to ever play NCAA basketball, with a record-breaking 3,951 career points.
“Whether it's the way the fans have supported me, the way I've been able to represent my state where I grew up, my family being at every single game — there's not a regret in my mind of how things went,” Clark said. “I don't sit and sulk about the things that never happened. My mom always taught me, ‘Keep your head high, be proud of everything that you've accomplished.' And, you know, I think I'm so hungry for a lot more, too.”
Caitlin Clark looks ahead to the future
As the overwhelming favorite to be selected first in the upcoming WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, Clark views the transition to professional play as a continuation of her growth, taking lessons from the intensity of the Final Four to prepare for her WNBA debut.
“I think it helps,” Clark said. “What better way to train and prepare for my next step in life than playing in the Final Four? I'll be able to play my first WNBA game here soon … These moments are going to make me ready for the next chapter on my life, but also (I want to) enjoy this one, too.”
Iowa's nearly perfect past two seasons, marked by upsets over powerhouse teams, highlight Clark’s central role. Her stats in the final game — 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists — epitomize her contribution to the Hawkeyes.
Longtime Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen praised Clark's dynamic play and the joy she brought to the game, likening her impact to that of Steph Curry's. Jensen played a pivotal role in Clark's recruitment.
“She moved needles, she did things that no one was doing other than Steph Curry, shooting from where she shot, but never losing her sense of fun and flair,” Jensen said. “I wish we could have helped her get us to the title … But most people can respect her greatness. Maybe they won't call her ‘GOAT' … But she'll always be our GOAT.”
Beyond her on-court achievements, Clark envisions her legacy intertwined with the surge in women's basketball's popularity. She encourages continued investment and support for women's sports, recognizing the transformative power of equal opportunities. Clark's hope is that the enthusiasm for the Hawkeyes will endure beyond her career there, maintaining the sell-out crowds that have become synonymous with Iowa women's basketball.
“You see it with other sports, and I'm a big fan of other sports. I try to support as much as I can, and I think that's the biggest thing: Continue to invest your time, money and resources there, and continue to show up for those people and give them the opportunities,” Clark said. “When I reflect back on my [Iowa] career, I know I gave it every single thing I had,” Clark said. “Basically, everybody believed there's no way Iowa was making the Final Four once. But to do it twice? That's pretty incredible.”