The South Carolina women's basketball program came out with an 87-75 win over Iowa in the national championship game, bringing Caitlin Clark's college career to an end, but South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley had a classy message to her as she heads to the WNBA this summer, congratulating her on her incredible college career.
“I really just would like to say that I have to congratulate Iowa on an incredible season, awesome, awesome. And I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Dawn Staley said after the game. “She carried a heavy load for our sport. And it just is not going to stop here on the collegiate tour. But when she is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, she's gonna lift that league up as well. So Caitlin Clark, if you're out there, you are one of the GOATs of our games and we appreciate you.”
Clark got word of Staley's words and gave her reaction, saying that it is special to her, despite still dealing with the pain from Iowa women's basketball's loss.
“I think any time somebody like coach Staley is able to recognize you and what you did for the game it's pretty special, and obviously she's somebody I respect so much,” Caitlin Clark said in the postgame press conference, via CBS Sports. “I respect what she's done for South Carolina. I respect what she did as a player for our game and any time you can get the praises of her it's pretty special so it means a lot.”
Clark's college career ends without a national title. Still, her contributions to the game will not be forgotten as she moves onto the WNBA, likely to the Indiana Fever. That will take place in about a week on Monday, April 15. Clark and others like Kamilla Cardoso will be selected and we will figure out where they will play professionally this summer as we head into what should be a really exciting WNBA season.
Caitlin Clark's college career
Though Clark will not have that national championship rink, she leaves the college game with a lot of accolades. She won the AP Player of the Year award and the Naismith Award twice, is a three-time Big Ten player of the year, and has numerous other Big Ten honors to her name as well. Clark also owns the Division I points record as well.
There has been a lot of debate regarding whether or not Clark is the greatest women's college basketball player, and there are many on both sides of that coin, but regardless, her career should be celebrated and she will be remembered as one of the greats in the college game.
It will be interesting to see how Clark fares this summer, likely playing alongside Aliyah Boston with the Fever. Those two will try to become a duo that can contend for a WNBA title.