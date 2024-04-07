Caitlin Clark just capped off an amazing run by falling short of a national title yet again. It was a great game for her and the Iowa women's basketball team. They put on an amazing run but fell just short to South Carolina. After the game, Clark shared her immediate reaction to the loss.
During the postgame press conference, Caitlin Clark couldn't help but proclaim how proud she is of her teammates, according to college basketball writer Andy Katz. They put up a valiant effort and deserve as much praise as possible.
“Yeah, I'm sad we lost this game. But I'm also so proud of myself. I'm so proud of my teammates. I'm so proud of this program.”
It's a bittersweet moment for Clark and the Lady Hawkeyes. Caitlin Clark generated a ton of attention to the Iowa women's basketball program, as well as women's basketball in general. Although she didn't win a national championship during her time in college, Clark will go down as one of, if not, the best women's college basketball player ever. She finishes her collegiate career averaging 28.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game.
With that said, congrats to the Lady Hawkeyes for another tremendous season. It'll be interesting to see how the program moves forward without Clark on the roster. Lisa Bluder has done a great job building this program and should be able to put together a solid roster without Caitlin Clark. It's not crazy to think the Iowa Women's basketball team will remain at the top of the nation next season.
What's next for Caitlin Clark?
Caitlin Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft before the NCAA Tournament came to an end. She'll be taking her talents to the professional level where she's widely expected to be taken No. 1 overall. She's bound to continue playing as a superstar and will likely bring more attention to the WNBA than ever before.
Some believe she'll be taking a pay cut to play professionally. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. All of Caitlin Clark's NIL deals will follow her into the WNBA. Additionally, she'll acquire more endorsement deals and will likely get a massive shoe deal from one of the biggest sports apparel companies in the world. Add her salary from the WNBA and Clark is in line to make substantially more money as a pro.
Clark is a true difference-maker on the court and that shouldn't change at the pro level. Look for her to continue playing at a high level throughout her professional career. Considering Caitlin Clark is coming right out of college, there is still room to grow. Which means we haven't even seen Clark at her peak yet. What a wild thought that is.