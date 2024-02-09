Caitlin Clark could break the scoring record on Sunday, when Iowa faces Nebraska.

Caitlin Clark edged closer to the NCAA women's basketball scoring record during the Iowa women's basketball team's 111-93 victory over Penn State, although for the first time in nearly a year, she wasn't the game's top scorer. Clark contributed 27 points and a season-high of 15 assists in the No. 2 Hawkeyes' win.

Clark's pursuit of the NCAA scoring record has been a testement to her incredible skill. Currently, she stands just 39 points shy of setting a new record, a milestone she could potentially reach in the upcoming game against Nebraska on Sunday. Her career includes 11 games where she scored 40 or more points.

Despite the fact that the record is within reach, Clark remains focused on Iowa's overall success.

“My main focus is just on winning and having fun and enjoying these environments,” Clark said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN.

Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder also praised Clark's consistency and dedication.

“There are so many things that impress everybody about Caitlin, but her consistency is off the charts,” Bluder said. “For her to do this day after day – sold-out arenas, chasing records – for her to be his consistent is incredible.”

The game's spotlight was shared with sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke, who stole the show with a career-high 47 points. Stuelke's performance, which saw her converting 17 of her 20 shots from the field, is the second-highest single-game total in the program's history. It narrowly surpasses Clark's previous career-best of 46 points, a record she set against Michigan in 2022.

“She just has a lot of confidence in me, and wants me to keep playing at my best,” Stuelke said of Clark. “I think my confidence is going to come up a lot. Now I can be more aggressive offensively. That's exciting.”

The last time Clark didn't lead the Hawkeyes in scoring was Feb. 12, 2023, when Molly Davis had 17 points in a 111-57 victory against Rutgers, with Clark scoring 15 points in that match. Additionally, there was one other occasion last season where Clark wasn't the highest scorer for Iowa, during an overtime win against Drake on November 13, 2022, where Monika Czinano scored 36 points.

This Thursday marked the end of Clark's 33-game streak, which began last season, where she consistently led both her team and the opposition in scoring.