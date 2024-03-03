ESPN analyst and 2017 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Rebecca Lobo shared her insights and expectations following Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark's announcement to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. The decision, marking an end to Clark’s illustrious career at the University of Iowa, was highlighted by Lobo as a pivotal moment, not just for Clark but for the fans and the sport at large.
Lobo, who has been following Clark’s career closely, pointed out the evolution of her game, highlighting her increased command and confidence, especially in offensive plays.
“One of the things that makes her such a great passer is the velocity on her passes and how she delivers them on the money to her shooters,” Lobo said, per John Steppe of The Gazette. “Not so much a pick-and-roll kind of thing, but a cross-court dagger that goes right into her teammate’s shooting pocket. … That’s sort of a smaller, more nuanced way that I’ve seen her improve over the last four years.”
Clark, who has been under a magnifying glass throughout her college career, has managed to navigate the pressures with grace and excellence. Lobo also commended Clark for her handling of the spotlight.
“Whoever she’s getting her advice from have done a phenomenal job because she hasn’t had a misstep,” Lobo said. “I’ve not seen anything where she’s done anything that you shake your head and you’re like, ‘Oh I wish she hadn’t done that. I wish she hadn’t said that.’ … She has handled this so beautifully.”
The ESPN College GameDay crew, including Lobo, will broadcast live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena before Iowa’s game on Sunday against Ohio State, setting the stage for Clark’s final home regular-season game. The significance of Senior Day is amplified by Clark’s draft decision, as fans prepare to bid farewell to one of their most cherished players.
As Clark transitions to the WNBA, Lobo anticipates a “seamless adjustment.” Despite critiques on her defensive gameplay, Lobo is optimistic about Clark’s adaptation, attributing it to the enhanced team defense she will experience in the league.
“The thing is the players around her will be a little bit better in terms of team defense than what she has in college,” Lobo said. “And that’s not a knock on Iowa. That’s just the case any time a player goes from college to the pros.”