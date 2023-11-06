Iowa's Caitlin Clark eyes scoring record, perfect home run, and a sweep of top awards in a historic basketball season

As the basketball season approaches, the spotlight shines on a key player in women's college basketball: Caitlin Clark. After an outstanding previous season that propelled the Iowa Hawkeyes to the brink of NCAA triumph, Clark is not merely returning; she aims to elevate her game to unprecedented heights.

Here are our bold predictions for Caitlin Clark’s performance in the NCAA 2023-24 season:

Caitlin Clark to break the NCAA Division I scoring record

Entering her senior year, Caitlin Clark is not just chasing a championship — she is on the precipice of shattering records. Clark is just 810 points shy of Kelsey Plum's NCAA record of 3,527 points, and it's predicted that she will surpass this milestone with her scoring prowess. Her jaw-dropping average of 27.8 points per game last season sets a solid foundation, and with the backing of a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena for every home game, the stage is set for Clark to make history.

The “Caitlin Clark” rule addressing technical fouls will not deter her; if anything, it acknowledges the significant impact she has on the game and how opponents must adapt to her presence on the court.

Caitlin Clark to lead Iowa to an undefeated home season

With the entire 2023-24 season's tickets at Iowa's home arena already sold out, the Hawkeyes enjoy unparalleled home support, which is a testament to Clark's magnetism and the team's rising profile. Clark has shown that she thrives under the spotlight, delivering performances that are both relentless and clinical. The prediction is that with Clark leading, Iowa will maintain a perfect home record this season, rendering Carver-Hawkeye Arena a fortress unbeaten by the strongest NCAA contenders.

Clark to Make AP All-America First Team and sweep major player awards

Already a two-time pick for the preseason AP women's All-America team, Caitlin Clark is poised to secure her spot on the first team by season's end. Furthermore, with her comprehensive skill set that sees her not only score but also facilitate play with an average of 8.6 assists per game, she's poised to sweep major player awards, including a repeat as the AP Player of the Year. Her leadership qualities have grown immensely, and Coach Lisa Bluder's high praise hints at Clark's holistic contribution to the team and the sport at large.

Caitlin Clark's influence on the game’s popularity and media coverage

Clark's ascent to stardom isn't merely beneficial for Iowa; it's a driving force for escalating interest in women's basketball. An increase in television ratings for games featuring Clark is anticipated, alongside a surge in social media engagement triggered by her standout performances. Additionally, her NIL deals are poised to amplify her influence. This season could herald a new era in the visibility and celebration of women’s college basketball nationwide.

As the 2023-24 season dawns, Caitlin Clark's passion and talent stand to shape a compelling narrative of success and record-breaking performances. Her preseason statement, “We need to be different. We're going to be different,” resounds as a precursor to the extraordinary achievements that await her and Iowa.