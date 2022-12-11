“The only thing that’s odd about it to me is that C. Vivian Stringer had it, and I grew up as a young coach at St. Ambrose and I’d come over and work her camps, and I’d sneak into her practices and pick her ear,” Bluder added.

The culture Bluder has built during her time in Iowa City is what past and former players point to wehn discussing her greatness. Caitlin Clark said as much during the team’s postgame press conference.

“I promise you it’s not like that everywhere else,” Clark said. “A lot of people are like, ‘This is a brand, a business.’ Here, we’re like a family. We know there’s way more important things in life than putting a ball through the hoop or getting a win.”

Clark also took to social media to congratulate Bluder on reaching the milestone.

234 B1G TEN WINS!!!! MOST ALL TIME!!! How lucky are we ??? One of the best our game has seen🤍 but an even better person. We love you and are so happy for you🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/iBMGgVG7F1 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) December 11, 2022

Fifth-year senior Monika Czinano expressed her appreciation for Bluder after the game.

“I would never want to play anywhere else,” Czinano said. “I’m so honored to play for her and I’m so celebratory for her.”

Iowa has won three straight games, including its annual rivalry game vs. No. 10Iowa State and is 2-0 in conference play.