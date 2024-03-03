Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich's NCAA DI all-time scoring record against Ohio State on Sunday. Another superstar who knows a thing or two about scoring records weighed in shortly after the history was made, with LeBron James taking to social media with a congratulatory message for Clark.
CONGRATS @CaitlinClark22 on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!! 🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣. 🙏🏾🫡👑
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2024
Caitlin Clark and LeBron James have been setting all kinds of records in recent years. The Los Angeles Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer last season and hit the 40,000-point mark on Saturday, just a day before Clark passed Maravich.
Before breaking Maravich's record, Clark made history multiple times in February, setting the official NCAA women's scoring record first and then passing Lynette Woodard in the record books as well. Woodard's scoring record came before the NCAA governed women's college basketball.
Clark not only broke Maravich's scoring record on Sunday, but Iowa pulled off a big win over No. 2 Ohio State in the process. Clark put up 35 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the 93-83 victory as the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes moved to 26-4 on the season.
Now that Caitlin Clark has passed Pete Maravich after recently also declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft, where she's the consensus No. 1 pick, all of the focus will be on winning a national championship. Clark and Iowa women's basketball reached the title game last season, only to get blown out by Angel Reese and LSU. The Hawkeyes will try to finish the job this time around with the record-breaking Clark leading the way.