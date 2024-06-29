Iowa women's basketball coach Jan Jensen is loving what she is seeing from Caitlin Clark. The new coach of the Hawkeyes' women's team says their former player is doing a great job in the WNBA.

“That kid is good, and she can pass it, and she makes you better,” Jensen said, in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. “She just wants to freaking win. And she believes that to win, it has to be her way.”

Jensen went on to make a bold comparison of Clark to other great professional basketball players. She believes Clark has a winning mentality, the same shared by greats Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

“It has to be this pass then, and this shot now. Does that not sound like Kobe or Michael,” Jensen added. “The great ones are like that.”

Clark played for Iowa women's basketball before her WNBA career. She helped lead the Hawkeyes to two national championship games, but the program lost both times.

Clark's rookie season in the WNBA

Clark has had a somewhat uneven season in her first year with the Indiana Fever. In her first game, she had a double-digit amount of turnovers. At times, she has been cold while shooting the ball. But things are turning in the right direction. Clark has helped her club win six of their last 10 games. The team is now 7-12 on the season.

Clark is averaging 16 points a game this season, to go with 5.5 rebounds. She is in consideration for the league Rookie of the Year award, along with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and others. Clark has reached double figures in scoring for five consecutive games, including 23 in a victory over the Sky.

The Fever have dropped two in a row, so Clark will have to continue stepping up for the team. The club is trying to get back into consideration for a playoff spot in the WNBA. The team's next game is against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Iowa women's basketball this season

Iowa women's basketball will surely miss Clark's production this coming season. The team has a new coach in Jensen, who will have the arduous task of getting the team back into the NCAA tournament.

Jensen served as the associate head coach at Iowa for the last 24 years. She was on the bench for both of their runs to the NCAA final. She has never been a head coach in women's college basketball. Jensen played the game while at Drake, so she has a lot of experience in the world of women's college basketball. She was the leading scorer in the NCAA during the 1991 season.

Iowa women's basketball starts their season in November against Northern Illinois. The team also has a tough non conference slate, with Virginia Tech, Kansas and Tennessee on the schedule. Iowa women's basketball fans will surely miss Clark, but also know that times always change.