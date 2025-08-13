Following their scuffle earlier in the season, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham trolled former Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon with a sports card.

During an autograph signing, someone approached Cunningham with a card of Sheldon to sign. One of Cunningham's teammates, Lexi Hull, can be heard exclaiming, “No way!” Cunningham got a kick out of it, proceeding to inscribe it, “Property of Sophie Cunningham.”

Sheldon has yet to respond to the swipe. We will see if she retaliates the next time their teams face. Sheldon is now on the Washington Mystics, and the Fever and Sun will next face on Friday, August 15, in Indiana.

Fever's Sophie Cunningham and Sun's Jacy Sheldon's scuffle

During the Fever and Sun's game on June 17, 2025, Sheldon was driving to the basket when Cunningham fouled her. It resulted in Sheldon going down, and a scuffle ensued.

The game was already out of hand at that point. There was under a minute to go, and the Fever were up by 17 points. They were playing in Indiana, so, naturally, the crowd began chanting her name.

Cunningham's actions earned her a flagrant two foul. Additionally, she received a $400 fine. Still, the Fever won, so she was likely okay.

Cunningham is in her first season with the Fever. They are currently 18-15, third place in the Eastern Conference Division. Meanwhile, the Sun are 5-26, the worst team in the WNBA.

Previously, Cunningham played for the Phoenix Mercury. She was selected with the 13th pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

After six seasons with the Mercury, she was traded to the Fever. It was a four-team trade that also involved the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun.

Sheldon is in her second year in the WNBA. She was drafted fifth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. Sheldon was traded for Aaliyah Edwards along with a first round pick swap. Previously, Sheldon played five years of college basketball at Ohio State.

In her first game with the Mystics, she scored eight points. The Mystics beat the Wings, her former team, by 13 points on Sunday, August 10.