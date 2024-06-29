WNBA fans couldn't help but feel bad for Caitlin Clark after the Indiana Fever rookie made a stunning revelation about the treatment she's getting from her fellow players.

On Thursday after facing the Seattle Storm, Clark was asked in the postgame presser about the best advice a veteran player has given to her in a game this 2024 season. In a shocking response, though, the Fever sharpshooter admitted that she has yet to really get an advice for an opposing veteran in the game.

“Nobody gives me advice in games. I wish,” Clark shared.

Caitlin Clark has been the most popular player in the WNBA ever since the Fever made her the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She is must-see TV, which is proven by the insane numbers that Indiana games generate. Her league debut against the Connecticut Sun averaged a record-breaking 2.12 million viewers on ESPN, while a battle with the New York Liberty peaked at 1.55 million viewers on ABC.

However, that popularity has also sparked talks that WNBA vets are jealous of all the attention she's getting. That narrative has only been further fueled by the treatment she gets from other players, with the most infamous example being Chennedy Carter's hip-check on her. The Chicago Sky guard came from behind Clark and hit her during a previous meeting, causing the Fever rookie to fall to the floor.

With Clark's latest revelation about the lack of welcome she has gotten from her peers, that claim that players are hating on Clark will likely run rampant once again.

Perhaps WNBA vets are avoiding Clark since they are just being competitive. That's normal in sports, especially when it comes to a player with such stature as Clark. She has a target on her back, and given how competitive players are, they'd rather show her how hard it is to thrive in the pros rather than give her tips.

But sure enough, that is a stark contract to the treatment that Clark's fellow rookies are getting, with Angel Reese and Cameron Brink getting a warmer welcome from vets as compared to the former Iowa women's basketball star.

Caitlin Clark's fan reacts to shocking revelation

As mentioned, WNBA fans were in shock with Caitlin Clark's remarks. Many shared their pain over the treatment she's getting, although many also sent their support to uplift her.

“CC is gonna be so good cuz of the chip these WNBA players are putting on her shoulders,” a supporter declared.

Others couldn't help but be infuriated, though, with some saying that other WNBA players are really hating on her.

“They too busy hating on her that's sad,” a fan said. Another one added, “They too busy HATING. It's coo.. when it's all said & done? She will be the GOAT of WNBA.”

“The hate and jealousy from the rest of the WNBA is disgusting. Imagine treating MJ or Steph Curry this way,” a critic added.

Hopefully, Clark uses it as motivation to elevate her game to the next level. She can also take the lack of warm welcome as a sign of respect that her opponents see her as a big adversary and that they can't afford to help or else they'll be in bigger trouble.

Clark is off to a sensational start in her WNBA career. While her turnover issues is a glaring problem, she continues to be a threat with her scoring and passing, averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 assists per game so far.