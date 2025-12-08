New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't think the Toronto Blue Jays are so much better than his team.

During the 2025 MLB season, the Yankees barely lost to the Blue Jays in the race to the top of the American League East standings. Both teams posted identical 94-68 records, but Toronto ultimately won the division by way of a tiebreaker.

The Blue Jays then went on to have a deep postseason run, even reaching the 2025 World Series and coming just a win away from winning the franchise's first MLB title since 1993, as they lost Game 7 of the Fall Classic to Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series before falling prey to the Blue Jays in the AL Division Series.

All that being said, Boone does not think that Toronto was head and shoulders above the Bronx Bombers.

“Yeah. We ended with identical records last year,” Boone said when asked about whether the gap between his team and the reigning American League East champions is not as big as people think (via Greg Joyce of The New York Post).

However, Boone made sure to acknowledge that the Blue Jays were simply the better club in the 2024 campaign.

“I don't want to discount that they kicked our a** last year. Don't take it out of context. … They certainly proved to be the better team.”

In the 2025 season, the Yankees won just five of 13 meetings with the Blue Jays, excluding their series in the playoffs.