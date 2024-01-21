Sue Bird offers game-changing advice to Iowa's Caitlin Clark on her WNBA future.

Iowa women's basketball star player Caitlin Clark recently opened up about receiving invaluable guidance from WNBA legend Sue Bird. The advice comes at a crucial juncture in Clark's career as she contemplates her future about whether to continue playing college basketball, or declare for the WNBA draft.

Clark, a standout guard for Iowa, has been at the center of WNBA draft speculation, with many predicting her as a top pick. However, with one more year of college eligibility left, her decision to go pro or stay is pivotal. Clark recently opened up about players who have impacted her the most, and getting advice from WNBA legend Sue Bird.

“I’d say honestly like Sue Bird, especially when she came to one of our games and was courtside. We went to dinner afterwards and it was just cool to get her perspective on everything and on, you know, whether I should stay here or whether I go,” Clark said in a video shared by NBC Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “Obviously she wasn’t influencing me one way or the other, she was just giving me different things and different ways to look at my decision. She’s one of the best players to every touch a basketball, so you kind of get a little starstruck in a way.”

“She’s one of the best players to ever touch a basketball.” Caitlin Clark opens up about having dinner with Sue Bird and the advice she got from the all-time great. pic.twitter.com/iInFziEmob — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 21, 2024

Clark's admiration for Bird is evident, noting how life has come full circle from watching Bird play in her first WNBA game to now having Bird watch her in action.

“The first-every WNBA game I went to, she was playing and now that life has kinda come full circle she gets to watch me,” Clark said. “I just think she’s super knowledgeable, but she also understands the side of it as a like a human and those feelings, and those types of decisions are hard to do.”

This mentorship highlights the strong sense of community and support in women's basketball. As Caitlin Clark stands at the crossroads of her career, advice from a seasoned player like Bird will help Clark make her decision about the next chapter in her career.