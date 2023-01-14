Auston Matthews has sat out the last two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury, but has a good chance of returning to the lineup against the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Matthews was a surprise scratch for the team’s 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on home ice on Wednesday, and didn’t play on the second leg of a back-to-back in Detroit on Thursday; the Leafs lost 4-1 to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe would not provide any detail on the injury, but with an Atlantic Division showdown looming on Saturday, Leafs fans are restless to know: Is Auston Matthews playing tonight vs. the Bruins?

Is Auston Matthews playing vs. Bruins?

The Leafs sorely missed their superstar sniper on Thursday night in Detroit, but all signs point to Matthews returning to the lineup when the Leafs head to Boston to take on the powerhouse Bruins on Saturday night.

Matthews confirmed to Leafs reporter David Alter that he would play at TD Garden, but wouldn’t go into specifics about his injury.

“Going forward, it’s something I’m going to have to stay on top of,” Matthews said after the Leafs morning skate. Although Leafs fans are breathing a sigh of relief that their best player is back in the lineup, there is certainly cause for concern based on his comments.

Auston Matthews is on the ice for today’s morning skate. pic.twitter.com/l9cFRTqSEt — David Alter (@dalter) January 14, 2023

The last thing the Leafs need is a nagging injury to the American All-Star, who has scored 20 goals and added 27 helpers through just 41 games for the blue and white this season, good for second in team scoring.

Matthews took his regular reps at centre during line rushes on Saturday morning, and barring a setback, he will return to the lineup on Saturday night.

Although it’s great news for Leafs fans, his injury is something that will need to be monitored closely moving forward, and this is likely not the last time we see Matthews in street clothes this season.